news, local-news,

As people around Wagga take a well-earned post-Gold Cup rest, police say they are "very pleased" with how the last few days have gone and recorded no serious incidents. Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Jill Gibson said that despite the massive influx of people into the city for the premier racing carnival of the year, there were relatively few incidents. "The event overall was run really well and the crowds were fantastic," she said. At yesterday's racing two men were spoken to by police and subsequently arrested and charged in relation to possession of prohibited drugs, Acting inspector Gibson said. In other news: As the racing finished and people came back to the CBD police dealt with a few minor incidents. They ran a drug dog operation through licensed premises during the evening and searched a number of people, with five people detected with prohibited drugs. All of the offenders were found with small quantities and were not arrested on the spot. They will instead be issued with a future court attendance notice. Elsewhere, a group of males were ejected from a licensed premises at around 8.30 pm after "hindering police", and will again be dealt with by a future court attendance. One of those males will be charged with "hindering police and assault police" and failing to leave a licensed premises, said Acting Inspector Gibson. A "minor melee" also occurred outside a kebab shop on the main street, but was quickly broken up and the people involved moved on without further incident. Acting Inspector Gibson said there were no serious incidents in the city on Friday night and nobody was arrested and taken back to Wagga police station. In all, six people were given future court attendance notices for minor offences throughout the night, something Acting Inspector Gibson said equates to a successful big event period for the city. "For a crowd of 10,000 people, we're very pleased with the results," she said. "I believe that this year was really well run ... overall patrons were really well behaved, were extremely pleased to see police out on the streets, to see the drug dogs in premises." And with a few weeks of big events like Easter, Anzac day and the Gold Cup now in the rearview mirror, Acting Inspector Gibson said the city can be proud of themselves. "When we're not driving up and down the street and coming across fights everywhere, that's a terrific weekend," she said. "It was lovely to see and speak to people just enjoying being out after the cancellation of events after COVID ... everyone was happy and saying g'day, happy to be out socialising again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/95e7437c-9f5b-4c6a-a1a2-9f66ca3168d4.jpg/r7_26_2945_1686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg