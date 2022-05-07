news, local-news,

A teenager missing from the Riverina area has been located safe and well. The 17-year-old was missing for a number of days and was last seen at an address in the Henty area on Tuesday. In other news When he failed to return home and family had not heard from him, he was reported missing to Riverina Police District, who commenced inquiries and and police raised the alarm to the public on Friday evening. Following investigations, the teen was located in North Albury by police at about 12.15am Saturday morning. Police say the teen was found "safe and well" and they thanked the public and the media for their assistance Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/ce0201ed-c23c-4f64-ab29-4414c21c6afd.jpg/r6_134_2610_1606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg