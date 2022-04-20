news, local-news,

The NSW government announced earlier today that restrictions for confirmed COVID-19 case close contacts will be eased this week. From 6pm on Friday, a person defined as a household close contacts or considered by NSW Health as a close contact will no longer have to isolate for seven days as long as they are asymptomatic. NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said close contacts will need to follow a set of more permissive guidelines within the wider community. "We're asking them to wear masks in indoor spaces, we're asking them to work from home where practical. We're asking them, if they're going into crowded indoor spaces, to use rapid antigen testing as a further risk mitigant," said Dr Chant in this morning's press conference. Close contacts should also not visit hospitals, aged care facilities and must avoid contact with immunocompromised persons. "We actually have to coexist with COVID. But it doesn't mean that we can ignore COVID," she said. Thaigga and Tammy's Thai Kitchen owner Robert Saliva is relieved by today's announcement. "It's a happy day for us," Mr Saliva said. "We've been short staffed consistently because close contacts need to isolate even if they're not sick. And in the hospitality industry, it's going to make things a lot better for us. "I think we've been rotating about between 10-to-20 per cent of our workforce off every week, and it's making things really difficult for us. So, to get those guys back will be very helpful." Wagga MP Joe McGirr agrees with the announced easing of restrictions but doesn't believe locals should be any less vigilant of the virus. "I think it's a reasonable step to take now. I know businesses have been struggling with staffing and I know they would say we could have relaxed these rules earlier," Dr McGirr said. "Keep in mind that we've still got high case numbers. The case numbers are not reflective of the numbers in the community because I don't think everyone is getting tested. "I just don't think this should be a signal that it's game over." The union that represents retail, fastfood and warehouse workers in NSW believes an announcement made without consultation with the state's workers is problematic. "I think that's a reflection on how some decisions have been made, where there's consultation with some parts of industry but not the whole of industry to make sure that we're making changes that work for everybody," said Bernie Smith , Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association NSW secretary-treasurer. "It would be good if it was a tripartite discussion. It should be the government, business and workers through their unions." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Smith said the union supports people being able to work safely, but is concerned about a lack of support for casual, low-paid workers such as those in retail who must still isolate. "How many people who test negative but are symptomatic, who should still isolate, will be tempted to push those boundaries if they don't have financial support to do the right thing?" he said. "We want to do it in a way that is safe for workers, safe for the public and to make sure that vulnerable workers aren't left out of pocket." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

