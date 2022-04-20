news, local-news,

Kapooka staff and soldiers will tomorrow swap their uniforms for workout gear as they run Lake Albert, raising money for a good cause. Run Army, a Brisbane-based event promoting resilience, health and wellbeing, is coming to Wagga for the first time with roughly 100 Kapooka soldiers expected to take place. Taking off at 7am from Apex Park, participants will circle Lake Albert on Thursday in an effort to promote physical and mental wellbeing, as well as raising much-needed funds for Legacy. Legacy supports around 420 defence families in Wagga and is especially grateful for tomorrow's event given the pandemic and the difficulties this has posed on fundraising efforts. "Because of COVID we've missed out on Legacy Week for the past two years so we've struggled raising funds, as most organisations have, so any contribution just helps," Wagga Legacy secretary Anthony Paul said. The fundraising goal has been set at $5000. IN OTHER NEWS: Kapooka Commandant Colonel Andrew Deacon said it is incredibly important to support the work of Legacy in the community. "The work they do is vital to supporting both current serving and also previously [serving] veterans and their families, especially those that have suffered loss, so it's fantastic that we can do an event like this," he said. Warrant officer class one, Damien Woolfe, is an avid runner and said it has many benefits for soldiers' mental health and physical rehabilitation from injury.

