Sixteen-year-old Tolland teen charged after car theft, police pursuit on Glenfield Road
A 16-year-old Tolland boy has been charged following a police pursuit on Glenfield Road just after midnight on Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a home where two vehicles were stolen.
Between 10pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday, two motor vehicles were stolen following a break and enter that occurred at an address on Coleman Street, Turvey Park.
One vehicle was a Honda Civic and the second was a Mercedes.
Wagga police initiated a pursuit at about 12.30am on Glenfield Road.
Ultimately, the Civic was dumped and a 16-year-old boy was arrested close by a short time later.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The boy was taken to Wagga Police Station where he was interviewed and subsequently issued a court attendance notice for taking a carrying conveyance without the consent of the owner.
The Mercedes was recovered in Karen Street a short time later.
No decision on bail has been made.
Wagga police said there have been a number of break-ins over the weekend and inquiries are still ongoing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters