A 16-year-old Tolland boy has been charged following a police pursuit on Glenfield Road just after midnight on Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a home where two vehicles were stolen. Between 10pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday, two motor vehicles were stolen following a break and enter that occurred at an address on Coleman Street, Turvey Park. One vehicle was a Honda Civic and the second was a Mercedes. Wagga police initiated a pursuit at about 12.30am on Glenfield Road. Ultimately, the Civic was dumped and a 16-year-old boy was arrested close by a short time later. IN OTHER NEWS: The boy was taken to Wagga Police Station where he was interviewed and subsequently issued a court attendance notice for taking a carrying conveyance without the consent of the owner. The Mercedes was recovered in Karen Street a short time later. No decision on bail has been made. Wagga police said there have been a number of break-ins over the weekend and inquiries are still ongoing.

