COVID cases rose significantly in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District over the last 24 hours, as 587 people tested positive. There were 15,414 positive test results across NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. That includes 10,311 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 5,103 positive PCR tests. Locally, 29 people in the MLHD tested positive by PCR test and 558 returned positive RATs, up from 411 cases in the previous 24 hours. NSW Health Reported the deaths of 15 people with the virus - eight men and seven women. IN OTHER NEWS: Four people were from south western Sydney, four people were from Sydney's inner west, two people were from south eastern Sydney, one person was from western Sydney, one person was from northern Sydney, one person was from Wollongong, one person was from the Lake Macquarie region, and one person was from western NSW. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,641. The MLHD has reported that 21 people are being treated in hospital with the virus, with one person in the ICU. There are currently 1741 active cases of COVID-19 across the MLHD, the highest in the region followed by 1423 in Albury. Nationally there were 120,587 positive tests recorded in the last 24 hours, with 3276 hospitalised and 144 of those currently being treated in ICU.

