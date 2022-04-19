news, local-news,

Two of Wagga's busiest roads will finally get a face-lift this week as major multi million-dollar roadworks begin. The long awaited $5.6 million upgrades to Dobney Avenue and Pearson Street will get underway from Wednesday night, bringing with it a smoother ride for approximately 20,000 daily road users. For the next two months, crews will commence night works on "two of our worst roads in the city," said Wagga City Council's Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner. "These are two of the busiest roads in our city's sub-arterial network, with upward of 16,000 vehicles movements per day on Pearson Street, and around 5,500 on Dobney Avenue," Mr Faulkner said. IN OTHER NEWS: Construction workers will work 37 night shifts in all, ongoing until mid-June, weather depending. Work will start on the Dobney Avenue section, with traffic to be diverted around Pearson street. The work crews will then move on to Pearson Street, and then the roundabouts outside Bunnings Warehouse. There will be 16 Nights worked on Dobney Avenue, starting at the Sturt Highway end of Dobney Avenue, and the crews will work their way along to Chaston Street. Then crews will start at Barbeques Galore roundabout, heading back up to the two roundabouts near Bunnings for another 16 nights, before finally laying down a wearing course over the full stretch of road over four nights. Roads will be closed overnight while the works take place, but council said traffic controllers will assist with access to businesses between 6pm and 6am where practicable. "[It's] a long awaited, exciting upgrade," said Mr Faulkner. "I'm sure the community will be happy about it when it's all done." "We'll see a smoother road, a safer road and a road that drains better upon completion." Mr Faulkner said that these works are a positive step in a larger focus on improving Wagga roads. "We're certainly focusing on those problem areas," he said. "I think we're in pretty good shape with our road network ... but recognising we've still got a long way to go."

