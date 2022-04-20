news, local-news,

A truck driver has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a truck rolled over near Ardlethan overnight. Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the Newell Highway near Ardlethan Road at approximately 2.30am on Wednesday. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a single truck rolled over, leaving the 20 year-old male driver with minor injuries. He was transported to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution. IN OTHER NEWS: There are reports of a large amount of diesel and debris on the road. Fire and Rescue NSW is attending the scene to clean-up the spillage. Northbound traffic is affected and authorities advise that there is a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

