Four-time Grammy award winner Keith Urban adds Deniliquin to his The Speed of Now World Tour December 2022
KEITH Urban is set to feel the sunshine, shinin' down when he brings his latest world tour to Deniliquin this Summer.
The five-time ARIA and four-time Grammy award-winning artist will play at the Deniliquin Festival site on December 10 for the first time since headlining the sold-out 2016 Deni Ute Muster.
This is the only regional date locked in as Mr Urban brings his The Speed of Now world tour home to Australia, where he will perform songs from his tenth studio album.
He will also play his best-known hits One Too Many, The Fighter, Wasted Time, Blue Ain't Your Colour and Long Hot Summer, during a never-before-seen, state of the art production.
Supporting Keith on his tour is the Australian alternative rock band Birds of Tokyo who are well known for their hit Lanterns which topped the ARIA Australian Singles Chart for nine weeks in 2013.
Tour Dates include:
- Thu 1 Dec, 2022 Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, QLD
- Fri 2 Dec, 2022 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD
- Sat 3 Dec, 2022 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD
- Mon 5 Dec, 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Tue 6 Dec, 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Sat 10 Dec, 2022 Deniliquin, NSW
- Mon 12 Dec, 2022 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, NSW
- Wed 14 Dec, 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA
- Fri 16 Dec, 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
- Sat 17 Dec, 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
The tour was scheduled to go ahead last year without a show in Deniliquin, however, surging cases of omicron across the country saw all shows postponed until December 2022.
General public tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 28 and are available via this link.
