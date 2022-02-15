newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga businessman says the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are far from over, with hospitality staff shortages caused by isolation requirements still a burden on businesses. Robert Baliva, the owner of restaurants Thaigga and Tammy's Thai Kitchen, said he was forced to decide between running one restaurant or attending this weekend's Food and Wine Festival as staffing numbers will not allow for both. "This week I have five staff in isolation, not all of them have COVID-19 but some are close contacts," Mr Baliva said. "We were scheduled to have Tammy's Thai Kitchen at the festival but I had to call them yesterday and cancel." Due to hospitality workers not falling into the critical workers self-isolation exemption category, all close contacts must isolate for seven days. "Had they been front of house staff we probably could have made it work, but they are all kitchen staff. But, the shop has to be the first priority, so, it sucks, but staff would just be too tight." IN OTHER NEWS: Similarly, Mr Baliva had to close the restaurant for a week at the start of the year - also due to staff being in isolation, which he said was a "bit annoying" given he had just reopened following the Christmas break. When staffing isn't an issue, Mr Baliva said he would gladly welcome further government support to combat the staffing struggles. "A week closed, it did impact us a lot financially," he said. "I think the government did announce there would be support packages and I've been looking into it to see if we will be eligible, we really need it if we can get it. "Really, now is the time we need some financial support. The past two years Wagga wasn't really affected but now we are being affected." Mr Baliva said he knows many other Wagga hospitality businesses are facing the same challenges. To combat staff shortages the city's cafes and restaurants have been recruiting, mostly staff to cover weekend shifts. In late January, Cafe Sonder had put a call out for an all-rounder for immediate start while Magpies Nest Restaurant was recruiting front-of-house staff and Uneke Lounge Wagga looked to employ a kitchen hand all within days of each other. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/f87124be-8b11-4d8c-b623-817d9a23eea3.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg