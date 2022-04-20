news, local-news,

TEMPERATURES will continue to drop across the Riverina this week as autumn conditions take control of the skies. During the 24 hours, until 9am on Wednesday, Wagga recorded 29 millimetres of rain while Kapooka recorded 22.2mm. Rain is not expected to return across the city until next week despite conditions remaining partly cloudy until then. IN OTHER NEWS: Looking at other towns across the region, Junee recorded 39.2mm, Temora recorded 34mm, and Tumbarumba 20.4mm all during the same period. The Bureau of Meteorology has stated that the Riverina area could see the return of thunderstorm activity on Friday and Saturday. Residents should also consider an extra layer at nighttime as daily lows begin to average around 10 degrees and highs of around 20 degrees. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/96056bac-bdc5-4b54-a1f4-952cfb2850d2.jpg/r13_0_5300_2987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg