sport, local-sport,

WAGGA cyclist Bronte Stewart's case for world championships selection continues to gather momentum after she racked up two podium finishes at the Oceania Road Race Championships at Brisbane on the weekend. The 17-year-old fell just short in a thrilling four-cyclist sprint finish in Sunday's under-19 road race, finishing second to Bendigo's Belinda Bailey. It followed a third place in the time trial, where she finished just over 33 seconds behind winner Isabelle Carnes on a circuit not suited to her strengths. The results follow strong displays at January's Road Nationals, where she notched third place in the junior women's criterium, fourth in the time trial and fourth in the road race. She has also notched podium finishes in under-19 tour events, and will head to Europe as part of an AusCycling under-19 endurance camp next month. Stewart hopes she's building a strong enough CV to make selectors take notice when they choose the junior team to compete at the UCI Road World Championships at Wollongong in September. "My results have been very consistent. Some of the other girls have been getting some good results but I think mine have been really consistent, which I think they'll be looking at," Stewart said. "I'm going overseas soon, hopefully I can get some good results there. "I probably wouldn't have any words (if selected), it would be amazing." OTHER NEWS Stewart said she is working on being more assertive after walking away from the road race thinking she could have done more to secure the win. "I don't think I backed myself as much as I should have," she said. "Sometimes I doubt myself and I that's what lets me down. That's what I'm trying to work on at the moment." Stewart was rapt with her podium result in the time trial. "That surprised me the most. The course was pretty flat, because I'm a lot smaller than the other girls it wasn't up my alley," she said. "But I had a really good day and it was probably one of the best time trials I've ever done. "I was hoping for a win and sometimes you don't get what you're aiming for, but second is pretty good." Stewart joined National Road Series team Sydney University Staminade this year and has recorded strong results, but hopes to get a start with the senior squad later in the year. Meanwhile, Bronte's older brother Stewart also made the family's drive north worthwhile, committing to the breakaway to finish second in the Brisbane Cycling Festival criterium. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/730314d7-e324-49e3-a60b-5bb3f930cdff.JPG/r0_92_1242_794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg