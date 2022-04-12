sport, local-sport,

COLEAMBALLY coach Sarah Hooper says teams simply need to adjust to a lack of consistency in their line-ups as COVID plays havoc with player availability early in the season. The Blues were missing a number of players in a 68-38 loss to Farrer League heavyweights CSU in round one, but with a full strength side bounced back with a 61-37 defeat of Barellan. It was Hooper's first win in charge since making the switch from Coolamon over the off-season. "It's just going to be one of those funny seasons with people going in and out of isolation," Hooper said. "It will come down to whoever has the depth in the team, and who can replace those positions. Throughout the whole year teams are going to be mixed up. "In the CSU game we were missing a few of our players due to COVID and unavailability. We brought some of our A-res games up, and CSU are always going to be be a tough, well drilled side. "We didn't come out as strong as what I liked (in round one), the first quarter let us down and after that we were chasing our tails too much. "On the weekend against Barellan we started well from the beginning, took that right through the match and we had our full team in. It was nice to get on the board." Shooter Hooper said aside from herself, the Blues are fielding a relatively similar squad to last year. "It's basically the same, a couple of girls from A-res have stepped up and were rewarded for their efforts from last season," she said. Coleambally takes on Northern Jets in round three, after the competition goes on a bye for Easter this weekend. OTHER NEWS In other results, Temora look to be one of the teams to beat again after beginning their season with a 63-14 rout of East Wagga Kooringal. The Kangaroos had the bye in week one, and have recruited Hannah Finemore from Collingullie-Glenfield Park this season. North Wagga made it two from two to begin their campaign with a 64-25 win against Marrar and Northern Jets beat The Rock-Yerong Creek 89-24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/e7929a6f-f4f5-48ed-ab9a-6beefd21e3ad.jpg/r77_62_3877_2209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg