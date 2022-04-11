sport, local-sport, rocket tiger, wagga town plate, scott spackman, injury, noel penfold, spell, racing, scans

TALENTED three-year-old Rocket Tiger is out of next month's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Owner Noel Penfold and Wagga trainer Scott Spackman have sent their group-one performed galloper to the paddock, meaning he will miss the feature sprint at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on May 5. Spackman was not completely satisfied with how Rocket Tiger pulled up from his first-up run at Flemington last month, when finishing sixth, beaten two and half lengths, behind Don'ttelltheboss. Rocket Tiger was sent to Shepparton for scans and was cleared but connections have opted to err on the side of caution and send the horse for a spell. "He'll have three or four months out," Penfold said. "It's not worth the risk with him. We'll give him a good break and you've got to remember, he's only a three-year-old still." Rocket Tiger shot to fame last year when he became the first horse from Wagga to run in the Golden Slipper, the world's richest race for two-year-olds. Penfold paid the late entry fee after Rocket Tiger was a luckless second behind Home Affairs in the group two Silver Slipper, and then was a beaten favourite when third in the Black Opal at Canberra. MORE SPORT NEWS He went on to run 10th in the Golden Slipper, losing no admirers after a tough run. Spackman was happy to know Rocket Tiger was going to get a good spell. "He gets a good break now," Spackman said. "He had 12 months off (racing) but he never had a good spell. This way he can have a good break and we can bring him back for the spring." Spackman and Penfold had Rocket Tiger's half sister, Takookacod, run sixth in the 2018 edition of the Wagga Town Plate, the same year they had O' So Hazy run fourth. Coolring caused a boilover that year for Joe Cleary and Kathy O'Hara. While disappointed he won't get a crack at another Town Plate this year, Spackman is more than happy to play the long game. "I came to the conclusion that I was running out of time. He has to be 100 per cent spot on for it," Spackman said. "There are too many big fish to fry with him. Don't worry, I'm shattered he won't be lining up in it, we're pretty devastated but he's only a three-year-old and he's still got plenty of racing ahead of him. "It is disappointing but it is what it is." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

