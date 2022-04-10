sport, local-sport, ideal dan, cameron hart, riverina championships, winona writer, jay ok, anntonia, wagga, jason grimson

Former Riverina reinsman Cameron Hart will get the opportunity to win another group one in front of his home crowd at Wagga Harness Racing Club's big Easter Saturday meeting. Hart steered Ideal Dan ($2.25) to victory in the first heat of the Milbrae Quarries Riverina Championships 4&5YO Entires and Geldings (2270m) at Riverina Paceway on Sunday night. The meeting was postponed from Friday. Hart enjoyed his first group one in last year's Riverina Championships, but in the mares division, and is now primed for another opportunity for group one success this Saturday. He will combine with another former Riverina man in Jason Grimson, originally from Young, who trains Ideal Dan. The last-start Young Pacers Cup winner scored by 11 metres in a mile rate of 1:53.5, the quickest of any of the heats. The Paul Fitzpatrick-trained Jay Ok ($1.28) won the second heat of the entires and geldings division. In the mares, Winona Writer ($6.00) and Anntonia ($1.35) were successful. Anntonia was driven to victory by former Uranquinty man Nathan Jack and is trained by David Thorn. Jack narrowly missed the mares double when Yarraman Bella was nabbed right on the line by Bernie Hewitt's Winona Writer.

