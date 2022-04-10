sport, local-sport, tim donnelly, miss kirribilli, dolphina, richard pegum, sandy tait, wagga, prelude, debut

WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly will push on to the Wagga Gold Cup Prelude with underrated mare Dolphina. It was successful Sunday for Donnelly at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, as he enjoyed a winning double courtesy of Dolphina and Miss Kirribilli. Dolphina ($7) made it back-to-back wins when she finished strongly to claim the Anthony Wisely Constructions Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m). Miss Kirribilli ($2.25) then showed she is a filly with a future by winning on debut in the Raine And Horne Wagga Wagga F&M Maiden Plate (1000m). Dolphina has now won four of her first 14 starts for Sandy Tait and Jill Nivison and Donnelly will now step her up into the cup qualifier at Wagga in a fortnight's time. "The only lead up race to the carnival is the cup prelude so we'll put her in that and hopefully we get a run," Donnelly said. "She's probably not up to cup class but she's a mare in-form and she keeps improving so you never know. We'll run her in the cup prelude and if we have to bring her back, there's a 2000 metre (benchmark) 66 on Town Plate day." MORE SPORT NEWS Donnelly has a lot of time for Dolphina, who continues to get under the guard of punters and has never paid less than $5.50 for any of her four wins. "She's got a bit of a turn of foot about her but the thing about her, she's so honest," he said. "She's a tiny little thing but tries her heart out, she loves this sting out of the ground and when the speed was on, I thought she's going to be in the finish. "Sandy's here today and he absolutely loves her. There's nothing like a trier." Dolphina, ridden by Kayla Nisbet, defeated Blessed Award ($6.00) by one and a quarter lengths, with one and three quarters to Sharlie ($26) in third. Donnelly said there is plenty of improvement in the Richard Pegum-owned Miss Kirribilli, who showed plenty of style when winning on debut. Mathew Cahill kept a cool head on the filly, who scored by one and a quarter lengths, with a half head between Alpine Lady ($6) and Improper ($5) for second and third. Meantime, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin scored the quinella in the Bidgee Pumps And Irrigation Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) with Zarsnip ($4.60) edging out Gironde ($5) in a tight finish. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

