Leeton United proved they will again be a force in this year's Pascoe Cup title race with a comfortable win over Tolland. Leeton kicked off a new era on the right note with a 4-0 victory over Tolland at Rawlings Park on Sunday. The reigning Pascoe Cup champions had two goals inside the first 15 minutes and signs looked ominous for a new-look Tolland team. But the Wolves dug in and showed they were up for the fight. It wasn't until 10 minutes into the second half that Leeton were able to score again, with one more closer to full-time giving Leeton a 4-0 win. Bailey Carlos, along with Henri and Fred Gardner, were all able to hit the score sheet. It was a win straight off the bat to Leeton United's new co-coaching partnership of Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones. Morgan was happy enough with the first-up performance but also issued praise to Tolland for a resilient effort. "It was a solid result," Morgan said. "I think the scoreline, we could have scored some more. We had a lot of chances, the Tolland keeper (Nathan Mitchell) played really well. "I was really impressed with the way Tolland played, especially playing out from the back. I think that three of our goals came from their mistakes, which was probably unfortunate for them." MORE SPORT NEWS Morgan is confident Leeton can only improve from the round one showing. "Without so many trial games, that's the first time a lot of them have played together," he explained. "It was good, the way we kept the ball was fantastic in the second half, hopefully we can improve on that and when we come up against Lake Albert in the next game we'll be ready." Lewis Saunders and Tommo Graham were others to impress for Leeton in the win. Morgan was also happy to keep a clean sheet. "It was a good clean sheet for Tyler (Arnold). It's always a positive way to start the season with a win and a clean sheet," he said. Sixteen-year-old keeper Nathan Mitchell impressed for Tolland, while Jaxon Wait had a strong game in defence. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

