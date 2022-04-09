sport, local-sport,

The Rock-Yerong Creek got the band back together again at Victoria Park on Saturday, and made sure they were on song from the get-go with a six-goal opening quarter setting up a powerful victory against the Northern Jets. Stung by a loss on the siren at Barellan last week, and bolstered by the return of a host of key players, including star forward Dean Biermann (five goals), the Magpies put the Jets to the sword in a14.9 (93) to 4.1 (25) win. It was a blistering start. TRYC kicked 6.1 in the first quarter to establish the pecking order, and drummed home their advantage in the second, keeping the visitors scoreless for a 44-point lead at half-time. The Jets tried to get back into the contest, winning the third quarter, before the 'Pies dominated the last for an impressive 68 point win. "It was a pretty good win. We bounced back and we bounced back well," TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said. "The first quarter we played the brand of footy we want to put out there. "They (the Jets) upped the ante, bringing a bit more pressure and playing a bit better, but we were able to take control back again." New signing Liam Lupton was very impressive playing on a half-back-flank, with a clean and composed game in his Farrer League debut, even after two years away from Aussie rules entirely. While Lupton offered drive out of defence, fellow recruit Noah Budd was valuable in the ruck, countering the Jets' consistent Lachie Jones, and Biermann was outstanding up forward, with three goals in the first quarter. Aiken said it was good, all-round team performance but after they wasted plenty of opportunities last week, the Magpies were pleased with the way their forwards functioned. "Dean just straightens us up, he hits up at the footy really well, he gives us those one-on-ones with the way he moves, and James Roberts was good up there too, he took a few marks and he also moves well," Aiken said. Shannon Williams was a late inclusion, holding down the unfamiliar role of wing for an ill Jordan Prestage, and veteran midfielder David Pieper was impressive in a rounded performance that the 'Pies hope suggests they're headed in the right direction. Sam Fisher caught the eye for the Jets in his first game for the year while midfielder Tom Roscarel again put his hand up throughout. TRYC head to Marrar after the Easter break for their annual Anzac Challenge, where they'll have some pressure on for sports with Jesse Cool, James Demby and Prestage among those not in action on the weekend. The Jets are at home to Coleambally next, in a danger game as they seek to stay in touch. Full-time: TRYC: 6.1, 8.3, 10.4, 14.9 (93) Northern Jets: 1.1, 1.1, 4.1, 4.1 (25) Goals: (TRYC) Dean Biermann 5, Joey Hancock, David Pieper, Todd Hannam, Aiden Ridley, Shannon Williams, Riley Budd, Noah Budd, Ted Fellows, James Roberts; (Jets) Matt Wallis 2, Hamish Gaynor 1, Nate Doyle 1. Best: (TRYC) Wil Adams, Liam Lupton, Dean Biermann, Riley Budd, David Pieper, Todd Hannam; (Jets) Sam Fisher, Tom Roscarel, Jack Fisher, Matt Wallis, Jack Harper, Hamish Gaynor.

