ROB Nichols took advantage of local course knowledge after claiming victory at Tour de Riverina's Cobram-Barooga stage on Sunday. The second stop of the expanded tour after it kicked off with last month's Tolland Open Nicholls, now based in Melbourne, edged out Griffith's Mal Blake, Cobram-Barooga clubmate David Daly, Tolland's Daniel Addison and Albury's Simon Maffei. All bunches bar scratch converged together with about 3km to go on the 50km circuit, with Nichols doing enough to get the job done. Tumut rider and Tolland club member Ethan Watt, who won the Tolland Open, did enough to retain the overall lead on the pointscore after finishing sixth. Watt has 18 points, ahead of Daly (15) and Tolland's Aaron Seaman (12), who finished seventh on Sunday. OTHER NEWS The first woman to finish was Cobram's Hannah Gibbons, while Shepparton's Byron Woods posted the fastest time (1:10.56). Numbers were down slightly at the race due to cyclists competing at the Oceania Championships in Brisbane, a junior tour event at Bright and the Academy Games in Wagga. The next Tour de Riverina stage is the Dean Carter Memorial at Griffith on May 1. The tour will incorporate a number of new stops this year. Cobram results: 1st Rob Nichols (Cobram-Barooga), 2nd Mal Blake (Griffith), 3rd David Daly (Cobram-Barooga), 4th Daniel Addison (Tolland), 5th Simon Maffei (Tolland).

