BRONTE Stewart's recent success has paved the way for the opportunity of a lifetime after the Wagga cyclist was named on AusCycling's under-19 endurance camp to tour Europe in May. The 17-year-old, who racked up three top five finishes at January's road nationals, will be one of the youngest on the squad, which will be based in Belgium. The camp is designed to give the youngsters a taste of what life on tour is like, juggling competing with living away from home and adjusting to different cultures. Stewart has made an instant impact since signing with National Road Series team Sydney University Staminade, claiming dual bronze in Tour of Gippsland stages. "It's pretty surreal, going over there for a development camp and get a bit of a taste of what being a pro would be like, Stewart said. "I heard through one of our friends it was happening and he said to put an application in. "It will definitely teach me to be independent and work with the girls I usually race against. That will change the team dynamic a bit, and I'll definitely be one of the youngest." The squad will get the chance to compete in some of the world's biggest junior races, including the under-19 women's Ronde van Vlaanderen at Flanders, Belgium. It is hoped the squad will also be cleared to race in the UCI Junior Nations' Cup in France, Switzerland and Czech Republic. OTHER NEWS Strong results in those races would help Australia qualify for more spots at the UCI Road World Championships at Wollongong in September, which Stewart hopes to win selection for. "The Flanders race which is pretty prestigious so that will be awesome," she said. "I want to just get a feel for what it's like in Europe. It will be completely different to what it is here, so it will be a very big learning experience and I'll take it with two hands." Stewart will also compete in this weekend's Tolland Open. The two day event begins with criteriums at the Wagga Multisport Cycling Complex at Pomingalarna Reserve on Saturday. Criteriums begin at 1.30pm, with the division one category to get underway at 4.15pm. Sunday's road race, renamed the Barry O'Hagan Handicap, is held at Ladysmith, with the race beginning at 10.30am. Around $16,000 prizemoney will be up for grabs over the two days.

