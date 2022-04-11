community,

For nearly three decades, vintage car enthusiasts have gathered on a Central Wagga corner to celebrate, socialise and show off their four-wheeled beauties. But members of the Wagga Veteran & Vintage Motor Club have now officially bid farewell to their Docker Street clubhouse, with the site earmarked for a controversial six-storey development. The move signifies a big moment in the car club's storied history, with the building having been their home since it was hand-built by club members in the early 90s. Club president Rob Le Lievre said the event on Saturday - which he dubbed "the last supper" - was a chance for the members to farewell the site and reflect on memories that have been made on its lawn. "It's been our home for pretty much 30 years and we built that building entirely ourselves. We had a good roll up on Saturday and you could say some might have shed a tear or two," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: The club will be relocating to a new, upgraded hall next to the Duke of Kent Oval later this year, but Mr Le Lievre said it was still tough to let go of the existing site. "We took over the old Postal Institute tennis courts when they were derelict and resurrected it into something which became an asset for the whole community. Moving on from something you've achieved yourself is always hard," he said. Reflecting on the decades spent at the site, Mr Le Lievre highlighted the club's hosting of the Council of Heritage Motor Clubs NSW Rally in 2000, which saw hundreds of vintage car enthusiasts from across the state descend on the clubhouse. Lou Debono, the club's vice-president, said the weekend's event was fuelled by a strong sense of pride in what the club has achieved at the Docker Street site. "We wanted to let the guys who helped build that clubroom know that if it wasn't for them and what they did we wouldn't be able to move into the new one," he said. "You could hear the emotion in their voice but I think they understood that we have to move forward." The motor club is hoping to move into their new Shaw Street facility in September or October this year.

