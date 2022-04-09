newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga councillors are set to vote on a contentious $25.5 million business precinct at their meeting next week. Property development firm Damasa is behind the multi-level complex planned for 199-205 Morgan Street, where the Wagga Veteran and Vintage Motor Club used to be located. Housing five storeys of commercial office space and six storeys of car parking, the precinct is expected to tower more than 22 metres above street level. Lodged in September, the proposal is the first step in Damasa's ambitious plan for a $180 million overhaul of the block at the centre of Morgan, Murray, Forsyth and Docker streets. During the public exhibition process, the development application attracted 45 submissions, 35 of which were positive, while nine objected to the plan. Another submission backed the project while also raising concerns. Opponents of the development have cited a range of issues, including that the building will be out of character with its surroundings. They also argued it will have a negative impact on the area and that the construction phase will affect parking availability, noise and traffic. Central Wagga resident Chris Roche is particularly concerned at the proposal. "What about what the local residents who live around the block want?" Mr Roche said. "I live about 150 metres from there, so my life, and that of many others, will be affected. "On the other hand the developers don't live anywhere near here. "We're not against development on the site, but we are against something of this magnitude." The project's proponents have argued the building has a well-considered, aesthetically-pleasing and modern design that will rather improve the character of the area. Damasa director Daniel Donebus is optimistic the firm's project will get the green light. "We feel we've done everything we can do to show our goodwill and comply with all the rules and we're hoping councillors see it in that light and it's passed on Monday," Mr Donebus said. However, even if councillors back the development, it will then need to jump several hurdles before construction begins. "We can't just start building, even if it is approved, because there are numerous requirements to address before a construction certificate is issued." Damasa is a family-owned property development firm operated by siblings Daniel, Manuel and Sandra Donebus. The vote will take place at Wagga council's fortnightly meeting on Monday evening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/cba4f5e2-d872-462d-b276-d76562152e04.jpg/r84_0_3611_1993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg