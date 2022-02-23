news, local-news,

Designs are being finalised for the highly-anticipated construction of a brand new community hall in Central Wagga. The $750,000 project includes the demolition of an iconic bowling club and replacing it with a purpose-built clubhouse for two long-running local groups. The community hall will be built at 26 Shaw Street, the former site of the Wagga Women's Bowling Club, on the south-east corner of the Duke of Kent Oval. It will become the new home for the Wagga Veteran & Vintage Motor Club and the University of the Third Age (U3A), as well as potentially being used by other local clubs. IN OTHER NEWS: Adaptive Interiors project manager Daniel Cameron said the project is currently in the final stages of the development application process and he is hoping to have it approved "in the coming weeks". Mr Cameron said plans for the building include a large hall space which can be divided into two smaller spaces, two large meeting rooms and a specially-designed kitchen. "We have designed this project to include a hardstand for the car club and a covered BBQ area backing onto a large kitchen," he said. "The kitchen is designed in such a way that more than one club can use the hall space and the kitchen at the same time." The building will replace the existing club rooms for the Vintage Motor Club and U3A which were sold to allow for the $180 million multi-storey development on Morgan Street. Vintage Motor Club member Rob Le Lievre said the group is set to move out of their existing building on May 8 - bringing their 30 year stay to an end. "There will probably be a couple of tears shed but everybody is very excited to be moving into the new building," he said. Mr Le Lievre said the club has been fortunate to have a big say in the design process and have received assurances the new hall will be an upgrade on their current facilities. "From day one we were told we would be getting at least like for like from what we already had," he said. "But we now know we're also picking up our own office space, good parking areas and an undercover BBQ area which are things we always wanted." Mr Le Lievre is expecting to move into the new building in about September and said the club would be moving to the Equex Centre up until then. The project is funded entirely by Wagga City Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/1a0c3a57-efc3-4e95-b366-1fd2f3a84b97.jpg/r4_151_2942_1811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg