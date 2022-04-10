newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga councillors will vote this week to refine and bolster the city's climate change strategy, off the back of a passionate plea from members of the community. The updated blueprint could include a brand new interim target for the community's emissions reductions, the creation of a roadmap outlining how Wagga City Council will help residents reduce their carbon footprint, and plans to organise regular meetings between community and business groups. Additions to the strategy have been recommended after a petition signed by more than 300 local residents was submitted to council by Climate Rescue of Wagga Inc (CROW), Climate Action Wagga (CAW) and Wagga Fridays for Future. The petition called on the council to show greater leadership in its climate change response and set clear, immediate strategies for reducing emissions to go alongside the far-off net zero targets. IN OTHER NEWS: CROW chairperson William Adlong said he was happy with the council's response to the petition and welcomed the recommendations being put before the councillors. "We're very pleased that the council is embracing their role in supporting the community's transition to net zero emissions," he said. "I think it's going to be well supported by the councillors." One of the recommendations is the endorsement of an interim community net zero emissions target of 50 per cent reduction by 2030. Mr Adlong said this interim target would be crucial to helping kickstart the community's emissions reductions by ensuring it isn't all left to the final few years. Council will also consider putting together a roadmap outlining its role in helping the community achieve their emissions targets and facilitate meetings between community and business groups to discuss the targets every six months. "The council has an important role in helping the community in this transition," Mr Adlong said. "They have relationships, plenty of expertise ... and they can use their analysis to help the community understand beneficial ways to reduce their emissions." Many of the recommendations are in line with requests made by deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon earlier this year and she welcomed the response to the petition. "As new information comes in we need to be responsive and refine our strategy," Cr McKinnon said. She said the recommendations, if adopted, will help to give the community straight-forward ideas on what they can do to reduce Wagga's emissions. "In terms of reaching that 2050 target we can't just leave it to the last 10 years - we have to show we are moving forward," Cr McKinnon said.

