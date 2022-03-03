coronavirus,

Cases of COVID-19 continue to jump across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as cases surpass 500. On Thursday NSW Health reported 510 new cases of the virus across the MLHD, consisting of 417 positive rapid antigen tests and 93 positive PCR test results. This is up from yesterday's local figure of 403 across the district, compared to 301 on Tuesday. Today also marks the first time the MLHD has recorded over 500 new cases in a single day since February 2 last month. Across the MLHD nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, according to the MLHD, which is one more than yesterday. The number of people in the ICU has also risen locally to two people, up from one on Wednesday. The MLHD has also broken down the current 3691 active cases by local government area, using positive PCR results only: Across the state 11,338 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. This is an increase on yesterday's 10,650 new cases which was the first time the state had been above 10,000 cases since February 16 this year. There are 1035 COVID-19 patients in hospital across NSW, with 43 in ICU.

