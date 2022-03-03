news, local-news,

AN ABANDONED car which was set alight in a suburban Wagga street is proving to be an eyesore for nearby residents. The white Subaru was ditched on Simmons Street on Wednesday night to the early hours of Thursday morning. Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said the vehicle is unregistered and appears to have been abandoned. "It doesn't appear to be anything suspicious, it's not a stolen vehicle," Inspector Woodward said. IN OTHER NEWS: Inspector Woodward said it wasn't unusual to see stolen or abandoned cars burnt out, however, he said this hasn't been a common occurrence for Wagga's central in recent weeks. A Simmons Street resident said the mess and "burning smell" left behind clogging up the street was "frustrating".

