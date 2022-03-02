coronavirus,

A RIVERINA resident has died from COVID-19 overnight, NSW Health has reported. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District later confirmed that a woman in her 90s from Hay LGA was among the latest death toll on Wednesday. The health district has recorded a jump in COVID-19 case numbers, with 403 reported within the region in the 24 hours until 4pm on Tuesday compared to only 301 the day before. In other news Of the new infections recorded locally, 78 were detected through PCR testing, and 325 were self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. Current active cases by LGA (as recorded by PCR tests only) : With density limits scrapped and mask mandates lifted for most public spaces, and secondary schools, case numbers are anticipated to climb. Masks are still required on public transport, in public hospitals and private health facilities, airports, residential care homes and on domestic flights over NSW. NSW Health recorded 10,650 new cases across the state and five deaths within the same reporting period. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday with 1072 patients in hospital and 45 in ICU, 19 of whom require ventilation. Yesterday, there was 1098 hospitalised patients being cared for with 49 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6944 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3706 came from PCR testing. There has now been a total of 400,363 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. The total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 930,443. While 94.3 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, 54.5 per cent have received a booster. 95.8 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 79 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine - as statistic remained unchanged since Wednesday last week. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

