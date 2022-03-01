news, local-news,

UKRAINIANS escaping their war-torn country could find sanctuary in Wagga, according to city leaders, however one refugee advocate has raised concerns over the city's housing crisis. The Multicultural Council Wagga Wagga (MCWW) says the city remains a great place for settlement but the number and speed at which refugees are received could exacerbate existing issues such as housing availability. Wagga has a proud history of embracing refugees, and MCWW chief executive officer Belinda Crane said sustaining such a legacy is worth addressing the lengths and limitations of the city's current resources. "What's happening in Ukraine is absolutely devastating, and I think that, as global citizens, we have responsibilities," she said. "I think that we have an inviting community here, but like with everywhere at the moment, there is a housing crisis, so that concerns me." Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said in order to address the housing crisis, a whole-of-government and community response would need to be adopted. However, he says Wagga has always been generous with its humanitarian efforts, something the government will continue to support. IN OTHER NEWS: "Wagga has opened its arms before when about 55 homeless Yazidi families, around 250 people, were taken in with open arms," he said "When the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection phoned me to ask if Wagga Wagga would take in these families, I said yes straight away." The United Nations has estimated around 500,000 citizens have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a large-scale invasion of the country on February 24. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, in a letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, said the state would assist the Commonwealth should the military action in Europe lead to the significant displacement of Ukrainians. Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has supported the Premier's declaration and is confident that any refugee transition within Wagga would be well planned. "I am sure residents would be only too willing to extend a hand to people from Ukraine," he said. "I am confident that the arrival of refugees into Wagga Wagga would be planned so that it did not overwhelm the city's resources." Support from both federal and state leaders is welcome news to Ms Crane, who strongly advocates for the protection of displaced persons. The MCWW will be hosting a vigil at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Thursday evening starting at 7pm - welcoming anyone hope wishes to attend to join in solidarity for Ukraine.

