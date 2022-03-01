news, local-news,

Residents in parts of the Riverina have been warned to prepare for potential thunderstorms with intense rainfall and damaging. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning on Tuesday morning for Griffith, Narrandera and Deniliquin. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western districts. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e02985f8-a168-4ca0-9541-0bfae235d34d.png/r0_291_623_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg