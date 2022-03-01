news, local-news,

Tools, gardening equipment, antiques and bits-and-bobs of all varieties are heading to auction this weekend at the Wagga Men's Shed. Shed members have been building a huge collection of items over the past eight months and are now hoping to sell what they can, giving these items their third (or fourth) home and making some money for future community projects. Past president Rick Priest said the items have largely come from workshops and garages around town - sometimes from couples who are moving into retirement homes and can't take all their belongings, and other times, from women who's husbands have passed away. "When they passed away, their wives had no idea what they were going to do with everything," Mr Priest said "Some of the stories that happened while we were out picking stuff up was absolutely phenomenal." IN OTHER NEWS: He said some local women have been so overwhelmed by belongings after losing a spouse, that when the Men's Shed members came to help them out they were reduced to tears. The auction will take place this Saturday, March 5 from 9am at the Men's Shed on Veale Street in Ashmont. There will be a huge variety of items available, from small pieces to big power tools and even a Morris Minor in need of some TLC.

