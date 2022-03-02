news, local-news,

Addressing the serious staff shortage at Wagga's major Aboriginal medical clinic will be the first aim for the centre's newly-appointed administrator. Peter McQuoid was appointed the special administrator of the Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) after a watchdog examination uncovered years of dysfunction. The medical hub is currently operating at two-thirds capacity, with about 30 positions vacant following resignations and sackings in recent years. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr McQuoid said this has left the existing workforce of about 60 staff overworked and straining to make up for dwindling numbers. "We'll look at relieving some of that pressure as soon as we possibly can," he said. The administrator has brought in staff from his firm PDMConsultancy to assist RivMed in launching a recruitment campaign over the coming weeks. Mr McQuoid has reassured staff that the administration will not cause the service to be shut down or result in mass sackings. "Our job is to work with the existing staff to determine what the issues are and what their problems are to then help them deal with those issues," he said. The end goal of the six month administration is to set RivMed on the path to a "compliant, good future" armed with new procedures and directors. Mr McQuoid is also hoping to reinstate a full suite of operations at the medical hub, after some vital services were discontinued in recent years. The administrator said brand new services could also potentially be introduced. Members of the local Aboriginal community have welcomed the administration, which they hope will improve the quality of care at RivMed. Wagga resident Lorraine Lyons said she was impressed with the early signs and praised Mr McQuoid on "not mucking around". "I thought he'd take a little bit longer to get in and work through the issues but straight off the bat he seems to have all these things in place," she said. Mrs Lyons also praised the actions of RivMed's former board of directors, who unanimously agreed administration would be for the best, despite it meaning they would lose their positions. "Good on them for doing that because that decision wouldn't have come lightly," she said. Mr McQuoid comes into the role off the back of 18 years experience as a special administrator at similar Aboriginal health clinics across Australia. He said he was proud none of these services have ever fallen back into trouble following the administration. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/1189b9b0-699b-42ac-a23c-edc698323e97.png/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg