news, local-news,

TARCUTTA'S main watering-hole is once again pouring beers, with a new lick of paint and significant refurbishments marking a new beginning for the historic hotel. Its new owners have worked tirelessly to create a space which pleases both locals and travelers who venture into the country town - the proud midpoint between Sydney and Melbourne. Licensee Emma Reynolds, her husband and three children acquired the business only months ago but have already managed to transform the bar, kitchen and accommodation quarters, and are now welcoming patrons. In other news "We've brought it back up to the standard that I suppose people expect," she said. "We've done it up so it lasts, and I suppose that's what we want in the community, something that's going to last." Mrs Reynold reigns from Dubbo and moved to Wagga eight years ago where she and her family continue to attend school and work while operating the hotel. Her connection to the region is rather significant as her great, great, great uncle is Hamilton Hume, the first British explorer to tour the district in 1824 - his efforts immortalized in the Hume Highway's name. The town's history is a prominent theme throughout the business's decor, with maps and images both old and new of farming properties throughout the area dressing the walls. "I've got beautiful old maps from the 1900s Tarcutta and then also of the area which is up in the bar," she said. "I've had a few people come in and go 'oh, that's our property', and we want to make a conversation starter, for people to have a chat, meet people because that's what you do at the pub, have an experience." Nurturing a family-friendly space that encourages all who venture in to put down their phones and revisit the art of conversation is at the heart of Mrs Reynold's business aspirations. "It's about meeting your neighbours, meeting new people and getting sometimes out of your comfort zone," she said. "It's just nice to be able to bring that opportunity to other people because we haven't had that in regional New South Wales as of late, it's been very hard on us in the last few years." On top of their extensive renovations, the Reynolds family has welcomed a kid's play area, a coffee lounge and a takeaway alcohol service. The bar and accommodation services are already open to customers, but diners will have to wait until the bistro opens on March 22 to try the menu. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/aa84aa3d-d686-4e11-9cdf-3c2612412e22.jpg/r7_151_2945_1811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg