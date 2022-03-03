news, local-news,

THE businesses of Fitzmaurice Street are throwing a party to coincide with Wagga Mardi Gras and dogs are included on the invitation list. From best-dressed puppy competitions to an LGBT themed art scavenger hunt, residents will be able to make the most of an array of festivities whilst supporting local businesses and celebrating the LGBT community. Event organiser Rebekah Kirby, owner of Fitzmaurice Street's The Huntress, said she is excited to see people back out and about again and on foot. "The idea is that people will start at Dough Re Mi and make their way down the street," she said. Businesses along the street will have their doors open and registers ready with many offering food, beverages and retail while festivities are underway outside including a heel toss. At the end of the street will be a community party where the spotlight will be placed on participating pups. "We're going to have four dog competitions, so there will be prizes for the best dressed, the audience's favourite, a prize for best lookalike- so the owner and dog will have to dress the same, and a prize for the best trick," Ms Kirby said. IN OTHER NEWS: Putting dogs on the agenda is a Mardi Gras tradition that stems from the fact that many people within the LGBT community looked to their dogs like they were their children. By bringing colour into Fitzmaurice Street, Ms Kirby hopes to also bring in the crowds. "This will be the first time this event will happen down this end of town so hopefully we get a lot of people," she said. "This end of town is a lot of small businesses so it's nice to get involved in something like this and it's going to be really family-friendly." If all goes well, the event could double in size for next year. Residents will need to scan a QR code which will tell them what activities are happening throughout the night. The event will run on Thursday, March 10 from 4:30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8775c1df-de21-4da7-aff0-a1a28fee2258.jpg/r0_134_3516_2121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg