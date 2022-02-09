news, local-news,

A NEIGHBOURING business manager has asked that people show more respect after the Salvation Army disclaimed responsibility for cleaning up illegally dumped 'donations'. The nature-strip along Forsyth Street has been abused for several months now by a group of unknown residents who would rather risk the $250 dumping fine than the Gregadoo tip fee. The Salvation Army had previously removed the rubbish at their own cost but under the guidance of Wagga City Council, they will no longer take responsibility for it and have installed CCTV cameras . Living alongside the ongoing eyesore is Wattyl Paint Centre, Ray Ray's diner, Riverina Community College and both an apartment and housing complex. "[Customers] pull up and have a look at the rubbish, or they have to walk through it to get up the footpath towards us, so it's not a great look," Wattyl's Corey Pavitt said. The paint store manager said it doesn't take long after the Salvation Army close for the day that the dumping begins. "As soon as they shut the gates, people are pulling up in cars and dropping rubbish off," he said. In other news "You can drive past at about five-thirty in the afternoon, and you'll see them just dumping stuff there." Mr Pavitt said that CCTV surveillance should have been installed by the Salvation Army well before now to ensure those polluting the nature-strip are caught and to deter future offenders. However, he does not think the charity or Wagga City Council should be responsible for cleaning up the mess. "People should have more common sense and a bit more respect for Salvos who are doing a good job for people in need, but people just use them as a rubbish tip," he said. "It's on the people to have more respect for what they do and to have respect for everyone else that's in the vicinity of the shop." Wagga City Council's Manager Environment & Regulatory Services Mark Gardiner, who confirmed earlier in the week that the council would now be removing the dumped items, has reminded the community that Gregadoo's tip fees are "reasonable". "If you have unwanted items that are no longer usable, please take them to the tip," he said. "Tip fees are very reasonable, especially compared to the potential penalty if you are caught illegally dumping. "Properties that pay the domestic waste management service charge can access one free hard waste collection each year to dispose of up to two cubic metres of hard waste."

