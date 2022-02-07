newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE repeated dumping of damp mattresses, broken furniture and other assorted rubbish outside the Salvation Army has seen the charity rack up bills it can no longer afford to pay. The footpath outside the Wagga store in Forsyth Street has become a make-do tip, with perpetrators undeterred by the 24-hour surveillance and illegal dumping signs, with some going as far as ripping them off the gate. The charity had previously removed the rubbish at their own cost but under the guidance of Wagga City Council, Salvation Army corps officer Valerie Hopewell said they will no longer take responsibility for what is dumped. "Ninety-nine per cent of what's left outside of our doors is unsalable," she said. "We're not going to meet the cost of the community just dumping indiscriminately as they are now. We don't want to offend our neighbours ... but we simply can't meet the ongoing costs." In the past four weeks, the charity has spent well over $2500 to remove what had been discarded at their gates, and while the council has offered them reduced dumping fees, Mrs Hopewell said they have already used up that sum for the year. IN OTHER NEWS: She and her volunteers have been advised by the council not to touch what has been disposed of outside their property and to take down the number plates of vehicles involved. However, the majority of the dumping occurs outside business hours and those set to open the store during the morning arrive to mounds of unsalvageable items left at their doorstep. Mrs Hopewell said in the last week of January alone there were 17 unusable mattresses dumped. "One of our volunteers actually encountered a person dumping at tea time one night after we were closed and she stopped the car and said, 'please don't leave things outside because we'll have to pay to take them to the tip,' and he said to her, 'well, where else shall I leave it?' "It's become a known dumping ground." Without council intervention, Mrs Hopewell worries the street will continue to be a magnet for those choosing to do the wrong thing, impacting neighbouring businesses. Council's environment and regulatory services manager Mark Gardiner said they are aware of illegal dumping taking place outside the Forsyth Street premises. "Council will be removing the rubbish and reminds the community that fines apply for illegal dumping in public areas - as much as $250 for individuals or $900 for businesses," he said. "Council will be monitoring the situation, and any further incidents of items being dumped on the nature strip will be investigated and fines issued." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

