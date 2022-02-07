community,

Dementia Australia is holding it's first ever Wagga Pop Up Memory Walk & Jog event in 2022, a fundraiser to support people living with dementia in the community. The event is a good opportunity for people impacted by dementia to gather, to get active and to share stories about their experience said Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe. "Together, we can make the world look brighter for people with dementia. Let's show them they are not alone," she said. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and it is estimated that an estimated 161,600 people living with dementia in New South Wales. Bindy Lupis will be doing the walk with her grandmother in mind. "My grandmother had dementia and had it for a very long time, she lived with it for at least 15 years, where it was fairly obvious," Mrs Lupis said. IN OTHER NEWS: She said that there were warning signs before the official diagnosis, but back then family would dismiss it as 'just grandma being quirky'. "It was a very long slow decline of her just gradually slipping away," she said. "There's something about dementia and Alzheimer's. It's just so cruel to everyone. It's not just the patient, it's the families, watching the nursing staff care for them...it's just a really brutal disease. "To watch her fade away, to watch her forget things, then to forget people and then watch her forget who she was, it's cruel. "The thought that my kids and my grandkids will have to deal with that with me, is just terrifying. I'd love for there to be a cure for this before I hit that age." Mrs Lupis said that she'll walk the route alongside her family to honour her grandmother and she hopes that others will join her to raise awareness of dementia and make the Wagga event a success. Register for the Wagga Wagga Memory Walk and Jog event now, or find out about the other events planned across Australia at www.memorywalk.com.au. The event will be held on Sunday 6 March at Apex Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/3b6d7b58-ceea-4811-b1ef-61a06b50dda1.jpg/r7_112_2945_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg