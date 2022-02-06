newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FEBRUARY 6 marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II succeeded the Great British throne, becoming the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the Commonwealth. Two years following her succession, the 27-year-old monarch and husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, sailed into Sydney Harbor, arriving February 3 1954 for their first royal tour of Australia. On the sixteenth day of the eight-week tour, the young couple landed in Forest Hill, and for 145 minutes, Wagga became the centre-point of the British Commonwealth as the world watched. 'Wagga's greatest day', as The Daily Advertiser described, began with a greeting from NSW Premier Joseph Cahill and R.A.A.F officers at the city's airport as thousands of people tightly packed themselves along Baylis street. Local Peter Murray was a young man at the time and remembers travelling with his parents and five siblings in the one car, no seat belts, from Gundagai for the occasion. "The whole town prior to her visit was buzzing," he said. 'Are you going to Wagga to see the queen' was the question on everyone's lips and most people answered in the affirmative. "I think the population of Wagga swelled by probably five or six times that day." Nestled into a good vantage point on Thorne Street, he could summarise the atmosphere with one word, "electric". "She drove very steadily past and everyone waved and cheered, and she continued on her way," he said. "She was a very attractive young lady I thought. I was all but eighteen at the time." The crowd roared as a parade of 18 cars, and a police escort made its way towards a dais erected at the Civic Reception area, with cheers of "long live the queen" welcoming the first reigning sovereign to ever step foot in the region. Marking the last day of the royal couple's tour of NSW, Wagga recorded a blistering 31 degrees celsius yet her majesty remained unbothered by the heat as she greeted Mayor Alderman Dunne and several representatives. "We, the Mayor and the aldermen of the City of Wagga Wagga, humbly desire to convey our loyal greetings and welcome to Your Majesty on behalf of the citizen's of this community," Mayor Dunne said, during his formal 'address of welcome' in front of the boisterous crowd. "We humbly assure Your Majesty that no event has been anticipated with such pleasure on any previous occasion." In response, the young ruler took to the podium overlooking the Victory Memorial Gardens to thank all those present for their affectionate expressions of loyalty. "The 10 days I have spent in New South Wales have indeed been memorable ones, and I shall remember all my life with pride and pleasure the inspiring welcome I have received on all sides," Her Majesty the Queen said. "Mr Mayor, I give to all the people of Wagga Wagga and the district my very best wishes for health and happiness." Crossing Baylis Street into the gardens, her Majesty and the Duke boarded an open Land Rover and drove through the ranks of ex-servicemen and women from both great wars, some of whose enthusiasm had to be restrained by police as they attempted to tail the vehicle. Smiling and waving to the crowds, the couple continued their parade, travelling through Fitzmaurice street and Gurwood street towards the showground where they were cheered on by a crowd of 10,000. Hundreds of 'squatters' had camped out at the best vantage points across town to get the best view they could of the Queen and Duke, and the Showground proved the most prized location. Staying 15 minutes longer than their schedule allowed, an exhibition boasting a wood-cutting contest, boomerang throwing and shearing, and wool-classing display delighted the intrigued royals. Wild cheering broke out as the pair were introduced to the Timbery family, the father, daughter and son trio of boomerang throwers who had shared their ancestors' traditional hunting method with the crowd. The family then presented the royals with six boomerangs, two for Prince Charles, three for the Duke and one specifically craved and embossed for the queen. After the exhibit's festivities, the final stop on the Riverina Royal Tour was Bolton park, where more than 14,000 school children from across the region awaited her arrival. Amongst a sea of various uniforms, the Queen and Duke took to the back of a Land Rover once again to return the gracious smiles of all the students, later described as the most moving scene on their Australian visit. She left the children with some powerful words of encouragement. "The future of NSW is safe, and it's yours to guard. I know you will guard it well," she said. Bidding the royals farewell as they prepared to re-board their plane at Forest Hill, Mayor Dunne recalled Queen Elizabeth thanking him for "the glorious reception". The royal tour is still regarded as one the most important days in Wagga's history, one many of those lucky enough to have attended will remember for the rest of their days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/749a941b-e0af-4fe3-94c2-147d72f6f2f5.jpg/r5_0_1200_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg