LAST Man Stands (LMS) cricket teams, the Wanderers and the Misfits will unite forces this Sunday during their match in a bid to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation by holding their very first Pink Stumps Day. A barbecue will be held before the game with the players bearing pink on the day- a colour that is dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. The mastermind behind the day is Wanderers player Zachary Wales who coordinated the event, garnering support from both of the team captains, the Wanderers' Paul Temponi and the Misfits' Luke Piltz. The event is also being sponsored by McKay Plastering, courtesy of owner and good mate Terry McKay. Mr Wales said he is hoping to see a good show of support as he has hopes of holding the event annually. "We want to get as many people down here as we can," he said. Mr Temponi said the event will be something everyone can enjoy and is encouraging residents to check it out even if they aren't necessarily cricket fanatics. "If everyone can come down and give their support that would be great, "he said. "You don't have to necessarily be into cricket or watch the game, come down to show your support have a snag and chat, it's all going to a good cause While there will be a cricket game between the two teams, there will also be plenty of opportunities for spectators to rejoice in socialising. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're having a cricket match as part of the Last Man Stands (LMS) cricket, which is just social cricket, and Zac decided to have the pink stumps day and hold a barbecue [to coincide]," Mr Temponi said. "So, between that and the game we will have a barbecue and drinks and we will be wearing pink shirts and hats on the day. "The game starts at 1.30 and the barbecue will start a bit earlier at 12." Mr Wales was inspired to hold the event because of the McGrath Foundation, and because he knows breast cancer, and cancer in general is something that affects or has affected almost everyone in one way or another. "We just thought, whether it's breast cancer or another cancer, it's something that affects everyone," he said. There will be sausages, rissoles and pink cupcakes available to purchase as well as soft drinks and beer. The event will run on Sunday, February 13 with the barbecue to kick off at 12pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

