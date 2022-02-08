news, local-news,

A day after the NSW government announced its Parents NSW program, which would see up to one million families get $250 worth of vouchers, the system appears to have run into trouble. Hundreds of people have flooded the Service NSW Facebook account to complain that they have not been able to redeem their vouchers and it is estimated that the problems have affected between 10 to 20 per cent of all people who tried to sign up. Some families say they were denied because their children have separate Medicare cards, while others signed into the app, only to be told that they had already redeemed their vouchers. Another family said they were rejected because another family, living at the same address, had already redeemed their vouchers, while some families with parents who live separately have also had trouble redeeming two sets of vouchers IN OTHER NEWS: Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello took to Twitter on Tuesday to report that the program had been a success, with 112,000 total registrations, 81,000 vouchers issued and "96 per cent thumbs thumbs up". Later in the day he said that "we experienced some intermittent problems that affected 10-20% of customers. I apologise for this - the team has been working to resolve the issues." "I accept it's not perfect and it's something that we must improve. Thank you in anticipation for your patience." Labor Wagga councillor Dan Hayes was one of the many disappointed parents who could not access the vouchers. "It's disappointing the system broke down today and that parents throughout the state weren't able to know what was going on," he said. "I hope it gets fixed as quickly as possible and that it is communicated to everyone." A spokesperson from Service NSW said: "Due to the high volumes of Parents NSW voucher applications, the transaction page experienced intermittent outages yesterday. This affected the ability for customers to apply for new Parents NSW and First Lap vouchers online and in the app. "Since its launch on 7 February, there have been more than 118,000 successful customer registrations totaling more than $30 million dollars in vouchers issued." On Monday, treasurer Matt Kean said the vouchers form part of the NSW Government's $2.8 billion COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy announced in October. "These vouchers are a win-win for industry and families and encourage more families to explore our incredible State and bolster local economies," Mr Kean said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/225df664-29f3-4f36-8913-56038a6076de.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg