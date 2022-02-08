news, local-news,

A man is facing three firearms charges and two fines after Officers from Riverina Highway Patrol Cootamundra pulled over his car for speeding on the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah. At about 10:55am on February 4, officers attempted to stop a silver Honda Civic travelling southbound on the highway at Mount Adrah for the purpose of random testing. "As police activated their warning devices, the vehicle increased its speed to 150 kilometres per hour and then stopped shortly after," a Highway Patrol statement said. "Officers spoke to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Wodonga man. The driver produced an expired NSW drivers licence, he was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive indication for Cannabis. "Officers had cause to search the vehicle, where they located a replica firearm. He was placed under arrest for the purpose of a secondary drug test and conveyed to Gundagai Police Station." The driver was charged with three offences in relation to possession of an unauthorised firearm and was issued with two penalty notices in relation to his speeding and being unlicensed. The Highway Patrol stated that further charges are pending the analysis of his oral fluid. The driver will appear before Gundagai Local Court on March 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

