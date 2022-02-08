news, local-news,

Keen travellers can now officially book their seats on the direct passenger flights between Wagga and Brisbane taking off next month. Bookings have opened for the return of the long-awaited service, which was announced by Qantas in November. The tri-weekly service will begin on March 28 and will include return flights between the Queensland capital and Wagga Wagga Airport every Monday, Friday and Sunday. Tickets for one-way flights on the new route start at $239, while a spot in business class will cost as much as $1377. The flights are operated by the national carrier's QantasLink subsidiary and will each be in the airline's 74-seat Q400 turboprop aircraft. IN OTHER NEWS: The journey is expected to take about two hours, shaving at least 90 minutes off the existing route which includes a change-over at Sydney Airport. Speaking in November, QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said the new route would open up more options for Wagga residents and Queenslanders looking to book their next holiday as interstate travel picks up early next year. "This service will make it easier for Queenslanders to catch up with family and friends and explore the beautiful Riverina region," Mr Gissing said. "It will also give Wagga residents easy access to some of Queensland's amazing holiday destinations." The route will be the first time there have been regular direct flights between Wagga and Brisbane since a similar passenger route was scrapped about four years ago. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

