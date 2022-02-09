newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A police operation targeting shoplifting at one of Wagga's biggest supermarkets has caught an offender with 10 previous offences on her record. The Tolland woman, aged 35, pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday last week to larceny in the form of shoplifting items to the total value of $47 from the Glenfield Park Coles supermarket. Magistrate Christopher Halburd told the woman that the next step could be jail if she did not stop her offending. According to a Police agreed statement of facts, police attached to the Riverina Proactive Crime team in conjunction with Coles loss prevention officers conducted an operation targeting shoplifting from Coles supermarkets in Wagga on December 1. At about 2.30pm, loss prevention officers observed the woman concealing items in her handbag located in her shopping trolley and observed her walking out of store checkouts without paying for item. Police approached the woman and introduced themselves before informing her they suspected her of being in possession of stolen items. She was escorted to private room where her bags were searched in view of a body-worn camera. Police found an avent air dummy two pack, clearblue pregnancy test, ratsack one shot poison and cockroach bait concealed in her hand bag. Magistrate Halburd was told the woman had 10 previous court appearances for shoplifting since 2016, which had been dealt with in various way including by bonds. The woman's solicitor told the court she had been clean of drugs for one year and had offered to pay for the items when confronted by security. Magistrate Halburd told the woman she had reached a "line in the sand" in terms of how the court would sentence her from now on. "You have seven children, who is going to look after them if you go to jail?" Mr Halburd asked her. "I didn't think about that at the time," the woman replied. Magistrate Halburd sentenced the woman to a 12-month community corrections order.

