THOSE looking to test their best comedic material will now have the chance as the Riverina Comedy Club launches a series of open mic nights in Wagga. The Gong Show invites the region's amateur comedians to take the stage with a cash prize on offer for the rookie who bags the most laughs. Comedian Dane Simpson will be adjudicating during the show's launch this Friday night and said he was eager to see what hidden gems the funny folks of Wagga have up their shelves. "It's the first time that we've got to do that in Wagga, an open mic for stand-up comedy," he said. "It's cool that we get to see people working on their material." The first 15 performers to throw up their hands are given three minutes to impress the audience, all of whom have been handed a judging paddle. In other news If their jokes fall flat, and too many paddles are raised in the air, the performer will be 'gonged' off the stage by Mr Simpson. "It's quite brutal, but it should be quite fun, really interactive," he said. "Those comedians who last the three minutes, we'll get them all up at the end, and we will vote on who we thought was the best, and then they'll take home the $200 prize money." The concept has "gone bananas", with all 15 positions filled for Friday's launch at the Melba's Bakehouse, Baylis Street starting at 8.00pm. While half the tickets have been snatched up, it will not take long for the rest to sell out. "I'd love people to come, check it out and obviously support comedy," Mr Simpson said. The Comedy Club is looking to keep the laughs coming in 2022, operating The Gong Show nights as well as their usual comedy gigs both once a month, one fortnight apart from each other.

