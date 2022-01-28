news, local-news,

A picture-perfect property on Wagga's Slocum Street has been swept off the market by one lucky local for a record-breaking sum. The custom-built mansion boasting six bedrooms, four bathrooms and 12 garage spaces found a buyer just before the new year and was marketed as arguably Wagga's most exclusive property. While both the buyer and seller have asked that their identities and sale price remain undisclosed, Raine and Horne's Grant Harris confirmed the city's previous residential record of $2.8 million had been surpassed. "It's ended up selling to a farmer from just outside of Wagga," he said "I think we found the ideal buyer, and it seems like a really good fit. They're super excited, and the vendor was really happy with the result." IN OTHER NEWS: With a specially-designed pool, tennis and basketball courts, a games room, gymnasium and wine cellar, the new home owners have picked up their own slice of paradise not far from Wagga's CBD. While it was not about the record for Mr Harris, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to sell such a unique property following the success of what was a nationwide marketing campaign. "It's a fantastic opportunity for an agent obviously to introduce a property of that calibre to the market and be dealing with inquiries," he said. "It had over a quarter of a million views online and had a lot of inquiries from both inside and outside of Wagga." Late last year, Mr Harris committed to donating his entire $30,000 commission to charity after what had been a triumphant year for the real estate industry. While choosing to donate half to foster care organisation SouthCare, he originally planned to have the new owner select where the other half would go. "The purchaser is going to leave that up to me," he said. "I'm thinking [to donate] somewhere in the mental health sphere at this point in time." With COVID-19 looking to have an impact on the housing market for another year, Wagga's position is predicted to stabilise while continuing to produce impressive results. With numerous eye-catching properties popping up across the region, it may not be long until this latest record is surpassed again. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/d26f20a7-8872-4307-9951-529e2542ccf2.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg