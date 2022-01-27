newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A LIMITED amount of lucky eligible musicians will have the opportunity to use a brand new outdoor kit comprising of a stage, PA system and lighting. The Wagga Civic Centre will select applicants to use the kit for outdoor gigs and events in a bid to try and restore a struggling industry. Civic Theatre Manager Carissa Campbell said the theatre had been wanting to get new equipment for that purpose for quite some time. "It's for those small gigs and outdoor gigs which are currently quite limited because of the lack of equipment," she said. "This allows us to be able to put on a lot more gigs outside for the community to come to. "The arts have been through a terrible time, it's still in it and the best way people can support that is to actually go and see a gig and be in the audience. If you see this gear with a band on it, show up." Ms Campbell said having the equipment instead of having to hire it out means they can put more money into supporting musicians and giving them more work. IN OTHER NEWS: And, given the current Omicron outbreak, the gear will no doubt create more outdoor music opportunities for locals who may be wary of indoor events. "Even though there are lots of safety protocols put in place, there are some people who are still more comfortable outside at the moment and this means they can pick a spot away from everybody, be in the fresh air and still come and see a gig and be really relaxed about it," Ms Campbell said. "It's also a different feeling, you can bring a picnic along and bring the family. "Through the cultural office, we will be offering the set to a range of community performances throughout the year, so for the next month they can apply to use the equipment for their gig or event." Wagga singer Emily Jennings said will no doubt be one of the first in line to use the set. "Having the set in the community is great for investing performers because last year was very restrictive," she said. "I also love performing outdoors. "I think it's a great environment and setting to have, it's just different and I think it's great for people with disabilities. "A lot of people with disabilities can't go upstairs and things to go to concerts. It's very accessible which is good." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/24fa46cb-8cc3-412e-aadb-e3ebfc51373e.jpg/r64_0_2887_1595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg