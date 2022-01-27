news, local-news,

MORE than $6000 worth of new school supplies has been contributed to families facing financial hardship thanks to the generosity of the Wagga community. In just one month the community accumulated 1640 back-to-school supplies to donate through Operation Backpack which is held annually at the Wagga Marketplace. Wagga Marketplace centre manager Maria Sharman was more than pleased by this year's effort. "It's wonderful to see the community getting behind such a worthwhile cause and helping families who may be doing it tough financially," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Wagga Marketplace would like to thank The Daily Advertiser for their continued support of this initiative, as well as the local community who generously donated $6315.85 worth of new school supplies during. "We would like to acknowledge and thank the fantastic volunteers from St Vincent de Paul Society, who will be distributing the donated supplies to local families over the coming weeks, for their time and commitment to this worthy cause." Ms Sharman said this years success has secured the initiative for 2023. "Due to the continued success of Operation Backpack, Wagga is committed to staging the community initiative again next year," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8c05b5a6-4317-4884-a759-06ab70977883.png/r0_196_1080_806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg