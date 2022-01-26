All the major winners in the Riverina's 2022 Australia Day awards
Local legends and community heroes were acknowledged at Australia Day events across the Riverina this week.
From volunteers who never say no to residents who have spent decades providing essential services to their home towns, these award winners regularly went above and beyond to help their neighbours.
Albury
Citizen of the Year: Beth Docksey
Young Citizen of the Year: Eli Davern
Volunteer of the Year: Phillip Cooper
Coleambally
Citizen of the Year: Alison Hayes
Young Citizen of the Year: Laura Mannes
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Coleambally Men's Shed
Darlington Point
Citizen of the Year: Gavin Gilbert
Young Citizen of the Year: Armani Coe
Dedication and Services to the Community: Phillip Wells
Deniliquin
Citizen of the Year: Norm Purtill
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Philip Maher
Arts and Culture: Cheryl Fuller
Griffith
Citizen of the Year: Stephen Mortlock
Young Citizen of the Year: Nayani Navaneethan
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Hampers of Hope
Local Hero Award: John Dal Broi
Harden-Murrumburrah
Citizen of the Year: Glenn and Ros Stewart
Junior Citizen of the Year: Chloe Wade
Senior Citizen of the Year: Jim Ryan
Hay
Citizen of the Year: Phyl Jones
Young Citizen of the Year: Benjamin Caughey
Gavin Johnston Vocational Award: Dr Mohammad Ashed
Jerilderie
Citizen of the Year: Carmen Lawton
Young Citizen of the Year: Rory Knight
Junee
Citizen of the Year: Maree Allamby
Volunteer Team of the Year: Junee Roundhouse Museum
Leeton
Citizen of the Year: Peta Sinclair
Young Citizen of the Year: Emily Wright
Achiever of the Year: Anna Nardi
Young Achiever of the Year: Noah Sands
Narrandera
Citizen of the Year: Glenn Currie and Neil Seidel
Senior Citizen of the Year: Reta Spencer
Young Citizen of the Year: Wesley Bamblett
Temora
Citizen of the Year: Hill Dunn
Young Citizen of the Year: Lexi Wood
Event of the Year: Temora Youth Made Markets
Wagga
Citizen of the Year: Deidre Tome
Young Citizen of the Year: Chloe Hinds
Environmental Citizen of the Year: South Wagga Rotary Club
Young
Citizen of the Year: Daryl Hammond and James Sheehan
Junior Citizen of the Year: Jannat Bakri
