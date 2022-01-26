news, local-news,

Local legends and community heroes were acknowledged at Australia Day events across the Riverina this week. From volunteers who never say no to residents who have spent decades providing essential services to their home towns, these award winners regularly went above and beyond to help their neighbours. Citizen of the Year: Beth Docksey Young Citizen of the Year: Eli Davern Volunteer of the Year: Phillip Cooper Citizen of the Year: Alison Hayes Young Citizen of the Year: Laura Mannes Environmental Citizen of the Year: Coleambally Men's Shed Citizen of the Year: Gavin Gilbert Young Citizen of the Year: Armani Coe Dedication and Services to the Community: Phillip Wells Citizen of the Year: Norm Purtill Environmental Citizen of the Year: Philip Maher Arts and Culture: Cheryl Fuller Citizen of the Year: Stephen Mortlock Young Citizen of the Year: Nayani Navaneethan Environmental Citizen of the Year: Hampers of Hope Local Hero Award: John Dal Broi Citizen of the Year: Glenn and Ros Stewart Junior Citizen of the Year: Chloe Wade Senior Citizen of the Year: Jim Ryan Citizen of the Year: Phyl Jones Young Citizen of the Year: Benjamin Caughey Gavin Johnston Vocational Award: Dr Mohammad Ashed Citizen of the Year: Carmen Lawton Young Citizen of the Year: Rory Knight Citizen of the Year: Maree Allamby Volunteer Team of the Year: Junee Roundhouse Museum Citizen of the Year: Peta Sinclair Young Citizen of the Year: Emily Wright Achiever of the Year: Anna Nardi Young Achiever of the Year: Noah Sands Citizen of the Year: Glenn Currie and Neil Seidel Senior Citizen of the Year: Reta Spencer Young Citizen of the Year: Wesley Bamblett Citizen of the Year: Hill Dunn Young Citizen of the Year: Lexi Wood Event of the Year: Temora Youth Made Markets Citizen of the Year: Deidre Tome Young Citizen of the Year: Chloe Hinds Environmental Citizen of the Year: South Wagga Rotary Club Citizen of the Year: Daryl Hammond and James Sheehan Junior Citizen of the Year: Jannat Bakri Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/d30f5529-46fb-422e-bd92-8020be9bb79b.jpg/r0_354_1523_1214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg