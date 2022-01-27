news, local-news,

Police have thanked Riverina residents for their good behaviour following a relatively uneventful Australia Day public holiday. Over 600 random breath tests (RBT) and random drug tests (RDT) were conducted across the region on Wednesday, with only two drivers being caught above the legal limits. Riverina Police Department Acting Inspector Jillian Gibson said the numbers reflected the trouble-free theme for the day. IN OTHER NEWS: "Across the Riverina, councils and communities came together to celebrate some great citizens and they were really, really well-behaved," she said. "We conducted more than 600 RBTs and RDTs and we only detected one drink driver and one driver under the influence of drugs." Acting Inspector Gibson said police were "extremely happy" with the behaviour of those celebrating the public holiday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

