coronavirus,

NURSING students across the country have not only endured interferences to their hands-on education but have bared witness to the burden placed upon the healthcare system throughout the pandemic. New research has highlighted concerns that the global shortage of nursing staff will only deteriorate if more is not done on a government and community level to support working staff and tertiary students. An article co-written by CSU Associate Professor in Nursing Judith Anderson draws attention to the issues impacting students and the workforce, daring to question whether the current situation will deter future generations of nurses. "Heroism and self-sacrifice are signs that the workforce is under stress," Professor Anderson said. "Although many of our student nurses are keen to get out and into the workforce, some are feeling the same stresses and having second thoughts, even while they are still students." Nursing student Kathleen Graham has spent all of her life within the Riverina, graduating from Gundagai High School in 2017 in pursuit of a career in regional healthcare. "I have a big family of which I love helping," she said. "Family members do get sick, and my grandfather, he was really ill with dementia, and I saw how he decreased, so it just made me think I don't want to see anyone else go through what my family went through. "I've known what the impact a good nurse can have not just on the patient's wellbeing but the whole family unit." IN OTHER NEWS: When coronavirus reached Australian shores, tertiary educators turned to online learning, causing significant disruption for courses dependent on hands-on experience. With a year and a half left of her bachelor's degree at CSU Wagga, Miss Graham said she is eager to get back into the classroom. "[Online learning] has been a massive adjustment," she said. "Nursing is very hands-on, and pretending to take someone's blood pressure online is not the same as actually doing it." With connections to those within the regional workforce, Miss Graham has heard many accounts of stress and exhaustion from those dawning scrubs as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. "It's a very stressful time, and it does make me think, 'oh, am I ready for this," she said. However, the growing pressures prompted by the current situation have increased her mindfulness and determination to graduate. "That intimidation makes me want to do a better job," she said. "I want to help people, I want to be the person they can turn to when they're in some cases going through the worst." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/b51d11e5-103d-4cfc-bd8b-f8916c61923c.jpg/r0_36_2750_1590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg