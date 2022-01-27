news, local-news,

A SEMI-AUTOMATIC pistol and drugs were allegedly found during routine traffic enforcement duties in Leeton earlier this week. About 9.30pm on January 25, officers from Narrandera Highway Patrol were patrolling in Leeton when they stopped a black utility on Palm Avenue. Checks showed the vehicle's registration was cancelled and the 35-year-old man had his licence disqualified. As a result of stopping the vehicle, police conducted a search where they allegedly found a black semi-automatic pistol, as well as drugs which they allege to be ICE. Officers allege this illegal substance was found when a 32-year-old female passenger was searched. The items were seized and will undergo forensic examination. IN OTHER NEWS The man was taken to Narrandera Police Station and charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping a firearm safely-pistol, driving a vehicle during disqualification, using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle. He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on January 26 where he was formally refused bail. He will reappear before Leeton Local court on February 15. The woman was released after being given a field court attendance notice for drug possession. A court date is yet to be determined. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

